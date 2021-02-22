Goodyear To Acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) have reached a definitive agreement under which Goodyear will acquire Cooper in a deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper share for a total equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Goodyear shareholders will own approximately 84% of the combined company, and Cooper shareholders will own approximately 16%.

Goodyear expects to achieve approximately $165 million in run-rate cost synergies within two years following the close of the acquisition. The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings per share. The combined company will have approximately $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.