Markets
CTB

Goodyear To Acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) have reached a definitive agreement under which Goodyear will acquire Cooper in a deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper share for a total equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Goodyear shareholders will own approximately 84% of the combined company, and Cooper shareholders will own approximately 16%.

Goodyear expects to achieve approximately $165 million in run-rate cost synergies within two years following the close of the acquisition. The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings per share. The combined company will have approximately $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB GT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More