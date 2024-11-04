Goodyear Tire sees increased benefits from Goodyear Forward transformation plan

“As a result of the consistent and strong execution of our Goodyear Forward transformation plan, we successfully achieved four consecutive quarters of segment operating margin expansion. These tangible results are not only a testament to the talent of our team, but also to the strong foundation of Goodyear,” said Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart. “Throughout the company, we are delivering solid results. Due to the strong momentum underway, we are increasing our target for gross run-rate gains from Goodyear Forward to $1.5 billion by the end of 2025. This increase will enable us to realize significant year-over-year earnings benefits in both 2024 and 2025 from the program,” continued Stewart. “We have raised our guidance for 2024 Goodyear Forward gross benefits to $450 million and we continue to expect an additional $750 million of year-over-year gross benefits in 2025. We remain confident we will achieve our 10% SOI margin and 2.0x – 2.5x leverage targets in the fourth quarter of next year. The Goodyear Forward transformation plan was announced in November 2023 to create a more profitable enterprise and drive shareholder value creation. Run rate cost reduction and top line benefits have been increased by $200 million above the original $1.3 billion target. The company continues to expect to realize gross proceeds in excess of $2 billion from portfolio optimization and reaffirms its commitment to net leverage of 2.0x – 2.5x by the end of 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.