Goodyear Tire & Rubber (WBAG:GYT) Price Target Decreased by 10.09% to 7.32

The average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (WBAG:GYT) has been revised to € 7,32 / share. This is a decrease of 10.09% from the prior estimate of € 8,14 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,69 to a high of € 11,88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.25% from the latest reported closing price of € 5,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is an decrease of 266 owner(s) or 39.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYT is 0.07%, an increase of 44.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 297,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,048K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,381K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYT by 24.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,441K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 12,595K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,457K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYT by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 12,389K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,765K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 60.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYT by 141.33% over the last quarter.

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