Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.47, changing hands as low as $15.10 per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $22.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.17.

