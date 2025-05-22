Goodyear Tire & Rubber To Sell Majority Of Its Goodyear Chemical Business To Gemspring For $650 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) announced that it agreed to sell the majority of its Goodyear Chemical business to Gemspring Capital Management, LLC.

As per the terms of the deal, Gemspring will pay Goodyear cash proceeds at closing of approximately $650 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, for Goodyear Chemical facilities in Houston and Beaumont, Texas, and a related research office in Akron, Ohio. Additionally, the transaction provides for a long-term supply agreement.

Goodyear Chemical is a producer of synthetic rubber, offering a broad product portfolio in North America and serving the automotive aftermarket as well as the consumer and industrial end markets.

The transaction is expected to close by late 2025. Goodyear intends to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Goodyear said it will retain its Chemical facilities in Niagara Falls, New York, and Bayport, Texas, and its rights to the products produced at such facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.