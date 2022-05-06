Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) reported Friday that net income for the first quarter soared to $96 million or $0.33 per share from $12 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.37 per share, compared to $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 40 percent to $4.91 billion from $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, higher volume, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses.

Excluding the Cooper Tire transaction and foreign currency, net sales grew only 20 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.