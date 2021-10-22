Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Goodyear Tire & Rubber had debt of US$7.71b, up from US$6.74b in one year. However, it does have US$1.03b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$6.68b.

A Look At Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:GT Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Goodyear Tire & Rubber had liabilities of US$6.60b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$10.2b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.03b as well as receivables valued at US$2.80b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.9b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$5.62b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Goodyear Tire & Rubber would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.6) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.5, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. One redeeming factor for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$677m, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Goodyear Tire & Rubber can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Goodyear Tire & Rubber actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Mulling over Goodyear Tire & Rubber's attempt at staying on top of its total liabilities, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Goodyear Tire & Rubber's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Goodyear Tire & Rubber (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

