GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Earnings Preview: Recent $GT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER ($GT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,021,147,000 and earnings of $0.31 per share.

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Insider Trading Activity

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER insiders have traded $GT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E MCGLADE purchased 31,408 shares for an estimated $252,206

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Government Contracts

We have seen $8,898 of award payments to $GT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

