Goodyear Tire & Rubber Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GT

In trading on Monday, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.22, changing hands as low as $12.20 per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.66 per share, with $16.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.46.
