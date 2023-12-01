Goodyear Tire & Rubber (BER:GTR) Price Target Increased by 15.48% to 15.23

The average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (BER:GTR) has been revised to 15.23 / share. This is an increase of 15.48% from the prior estimate of 13.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.00 to a high of 20.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from the latest reported closing price of 12.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTR is 0.17%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 264,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,109K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,860K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,598K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTR by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,845K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTR by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 8,317K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,480K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTR by 39.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,093K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTR by 21.14% over the last quarter.

