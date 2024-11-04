Goodyear Tire options imply 9.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Goodyear Tire (GT) is 2.6x normal with puts leading calls 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.4%, or 77c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.7%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GT:
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Goodyear Tire put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Goodyear Tire downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
- Goodyear Tire assumed at Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.