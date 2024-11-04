Goodyear Tire options imply 9.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Goodyear Tire (GT) is 2.6x normal with puts leading calls 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.4%, or 77c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.7%.

