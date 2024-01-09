News & Insights

Markets
GT

Goodyear, TDK Join Hands To Advance Tire Intelligence Technologies

January 09, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire And Rubber Co. (GT) Tuesday announced a collaboration with TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK), an electronics solution provider, to develop next-generation tire solutions to introduce integrated intelligent hardware and software to tires and vehicle ecosystems.

The company intends to combine its expertise in tire development with TDK's expertise in software, sensors, and electronic components through this collaboration, the company said.

In the pre-market activity, Goodyear's stock is moving up 0.14 percent, to $13.84 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.