Goodyear, TDK Join Hands To Advance Tire Intelligence Technologies

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire And Rubber Co. (GT) Tuesday announced a collaboration with TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK), an electronics solution provider, to develop next-generation tire solutions to introduce integrated intelligent hardware and software to tires and vehicle ecosystems.

The company intends to combine its expertise in tire development with TDK's expertise in software, sensors, and electronic components through this collaboration, the company said.

In the pre-market activity, Goodyear's stock is moving up 0.14 percent, to $13.84 on the Nasdaq.

