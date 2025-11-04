Goodyear Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Goodyear Tire GT reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents in the third quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The company reported earnings of 37 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated net revenues of $4.65 billion, which declined 3.7% on a year-over-year basis due to lower volume but marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion.



In the reported quarter, tire volume was 40 million units, down 5.9% from the year-ago period’s levels.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $2.74 billion, which declined 4.2% year over year due to lower replacement volume. The segment registered an operating income of $206 million, which fell 18% from the year-ago period's figures. The operating income was hit by lower volume, inflation and other costs.



Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1.41 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago period's levels due to favorable foreign currency exchange rates and positive price/mix actions. The operating income for the segment was $30 million, up from $23 million reported in the year-ago quarter due to Goodyear Forward benefits and favorable net price/mix versus raw material costs.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment fell 18.9% year over year to $501 million due to lower replacement volume and the sale of the OTR tire business. The segment’s operating profit was $51 million, down 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to the divestiture of the OTR tire business and lower replacement volume.

Financial Position

Selling, general & administrative expenses fell to $676 million from $663 million in the year-ago period.



Goodyear had cash and cash equivalents of $810 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, the same as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7.26 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $6.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Capital expenditure in the first nine months of 2025 was $649 million, down from $912 million reported in 2024.

Revised Outlook for 2025

For 2025, Goodyear expects capital expenditures to be $875 million, down from the previous estimate of $900 million. Interest expense is expected to be $450 million. Depreciation and amortization are expected to be approximately $925 million.

Goodyear Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GT carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 67 cents and $1.14, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 37.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 13 cents in the past 90 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 2 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 3 cents and 8 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.