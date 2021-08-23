Goodyear, Plus To Collaborate On Autonomous Trucks - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) announced Monday a strategic collaboration with Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, to provide optimized, autonomous trucking solutions that elevate the intelligent and connected transformation of the logistics industry.

Through this collaboration, Goodyear's suite of services, including connected tires, will further enhance transportation efficiency and safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus's Level 4 autonomous driving technology while also reducing carbon impact.

Goodyear and Plus will explore how Plus's autonomous driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear's connected tires into Plus's online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency, to further improve fuel economy.

Integrating Goodyear's intelligent tires with Plus's autonomous driving system can also improve a vehicle's overall performance in severe weather and extreme road conditions.

Plus is already deploying its driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, to customers and is expected to start production of the FAW J7 L3 truck (First Automobile Works) powered by PlusDrive in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.