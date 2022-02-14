Goodyear (GT) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Reports Solid Sales

Goodyear Tire GT reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line also increased 29.5% from the year-ago figure of 44 cents. High sales volumes across all segments, thanks to Cooper Tire buyout synergies, buoyed the results.



The company registered net revenues of $5,054 million, surging 38.2% on a year-over-year basis led by higher volume, favorable pricing, increased sales from other tire-related businesses and synergies from the Cooper Tire buyout. GT recorded the highest fourth-quarter revenues in 10 years, riding on robust selling prices. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,869.1 million.



In the reported quarter, tire volume was 48.6 million units, up 29% from the year-ago period. Replacement tire shipments increased 39%, benefiting from the buyout of Cooper Tire. Original equipment unit volume fell 1% year over year, affected by lower vehicle production due to shortages of components and materials.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $3,041 million, 58% higher than the prior-year period’s figure. The segment registered an operating income of $308 million, rising 62.1%. Higher volume and favorable price/mix aided the upswing in operating margins.



Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1,385 million, rising 16.1% from the year-ago period. The segment’s operating profit came in at $41 million in the quarter, a decline of around 41% due to cost inflation of raw materials, wages, benefits, transportation and energy.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment increased 17% year over year to $628 million. The segment’s operating profit came in at $42 million, marginally down from $43 million owing to high raw material costs.

Financial Position

Goodyear had cash and cash equivalents of $1,088 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $1,539 million on Dec 31, 2020. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $6,648 million, up from $5,432 million on Dec 31, 2020.

