Goodyear (GT) to Recall 173K 20-Year-Old Inefficient RV Tires

Goodyear Tire GT recently announced that it is recalling around 173,000 G159 tires used in recreational vehicles (RVs).



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) has stated that the tires experienced high chances of failure on RVs compared to other similar tires, which can be a potential cause of serious injury or death.



The tires were produced between 1996 and 2003 and are no longer in production. However, there stands a chance that the tires are still prevalent in online marketplaces. There is also a possibility that some RV owners may have the tires on their vehicles or kept aside as a spare and are unaware of the issue. The NHTSA has cautioned anyone who owns, rents, or uses an RV or truck to not use these tires on the vehicles.



The NHTSA has received 10 consumer complaints on the failure of Goodyear G159 tires on motor homes, with two complaints of a crash. Tire defects have also led to deaths for which lawsuits have already been filed. Goodyear had probably turned a deaf ear to the allegations.



This time it has agreed to act upon the issue and offer mitigating solutions. Drivers with the affected tires can get a free replacement from Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Network’s location or an authorized Goodyear commercial truck tire dealer immediately.



The company is also offering $500 for impacted tires that have not been fitted on an RV.

