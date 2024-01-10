Goodyear (GT) & TDK to Develop Tire Intelligence Technology

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT announced a partnership with TDK Corporation, an electronic component and recording and data-storage media manufacturer. The objective of the collaboration is to expedite the development and adoption of integrated intelligent hardware and software into tires and vehicle ecosystems.



With the blend of TDK’s software, sensor and electronic component capabilities and Goodyear’s expertise in tire development, intelligent solutions and industry trends, both companies aim to introduce a robust tire sensing system to the market.



Goodyear and TDK are currently conducting market research and technical exploration for a joint solution to improve vehicle performance, safety and efficiency.

Other Recent Updates by GT

Goodyear recently launched its latest tire in the ElectricDrive family, called The Goodyear ElectricDrive 2. It is an all-season electric vehicle (“EV”) tire with sustainable materials, improved rolling resistance and durable tread life to optimize driver performance.



By conducting consumer EV research, Goodyear found that EV owners look for a quiet ride and wet road performance while considering a tire. Goodyear incorporated SoundComfort Technology, a built-in sound barrier that reduces interior vehicle noise and an asymmetric tread pattern that provides confident handling in varying road conditions in ElectricDrive 2 to meet drivers’ needs.



Goodyear and TNO have demonstrated new possibilities for improved vehicle safety. Through collaborative research and testing on a physical test vehicle, they showcased that an improved anti-lock brake system can enhance system efficiency and reduce braking distance by nearly 5.75 feet. This development can improve stopping distance performance, helping drivers avoid accidents and reducing the severity of collisions.



Goodyear and Gatik announced the expansion of tire intelligence technology into an autonomous driving system. Gatik’s Class 3–7 box trucks’ Goodyear Endurance RSA tires, equipped with Goodyear SightLine technology, help Gatik enhance the safety and overall accuracy of its efficient fleet operations while improving delivery uptime and reliability.



Goodyear and ZF announced the successful integration of tire intelligence technologies with vehicle motion control software. The integration of Goodyear SightLine into the ZF cubiX ecosystem provides tire and road data into the chassis system, improving the driving experience with better comfort, control and efficiency. It also provides enhanced vehicle responsiveness, direct and linear steering, enhanced turn-in response, better stability, lower controller workload and minimized intrusive interventions.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY, NIO Inc. NIO and Toyota Motor Corporation TM. While VLVLY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, NIO and TM each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 73.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved by 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 11.8%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved by 2 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11% and 45.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up $1.98 and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.