Goodyear (GT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goodyear (GT) closed at $11.87, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the tire maker had gained 7.87% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Goodyear will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goodyear to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.07 billion, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

GT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $20.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.44% and +18.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goodyear. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower. Goodyear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Goodyear is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.25.

The Rubber - Tires industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

