Goodyear (GT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goodyear (GT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.20, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the tire maker had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Goodyear will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 39.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.89 billion, up 39.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $20.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.66% and +17.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goodyear. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goodyear currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goodyear currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.51, which means Goodyear is trading at a discount to the group.

The Rubber - Tires industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

