Goodyear (GT) Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Increase Y/Y

Goodyear Tire GT delivered fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents and increasing from 7 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated net revenues of $5.12 billion, falling 4.8% on a year-over-year basis and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion due to lower replacement volume & third-party chemical sales.



In the reported quarter, tire volume was 45.4 million units, down 3.8% from the year-ago period's levels.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $3.1 billion, 9.8% lower than the prior-year period's levels and lagging our estimate of $3.34 billion due to lower volume. The segment registered an operating income of $309 million, which increased 10.8% from the year-ago period's figures. The operating margin benefited from stronger performance in the chemical business. The figure also surpassed our expectation of $232.6 million.



Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1.4 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period's levels, driven by an increase in revenue per tire of 2%. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $1.39 billion. The operating income for the segment was $6 million in the quarter against an operating loss of $80 million in the year-ago period. The figure, however, lagged our estimate of an operating income of $18.3 million.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment rose 6.6% year over year to $650 million due to an increase of 10% in tire volume and surpassed our estimate of $603.5 million. The segment’s operating profit was $68 million, up 83.8% from the year-ago figure, owing to an increase in sales volume.

Financial Position

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose to $769 million from $697 million in the year-ago period.



Goodyear had cash and cash equivalents of $902 million as of Dec 31, 2023, down from $1.23 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $6.83 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, down from $7.27 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Capital expenditure in the quarter was $1.05 billion, down from $1.06 billion in the year-ago quarter.

2024 Outlook

For the first half of 2024, the company anticipates raw material costs, excluding Goodyear Forward, to decrease $375 million year over year.



Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $1.2-$1.3 billion.



Interest expenses are estimated between $520 million and $540 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be $1 billion.

