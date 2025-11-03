Technology

Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

November 03, 2025 — 07:00 pm EST

Goodyear (GT) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +86.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
  • Tire units - Americas: 19.6 million versus 20.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire: 8.4 million versus 8.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire: 12 million compared to the 11.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tire units - Total: 40 million compared to the 40.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific: $501 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $463.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
  • Net Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $1.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Shares of Goodyear have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

