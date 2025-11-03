Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Goodyear (GT) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +86.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Tire units - Americas : 19.6 million versus 20.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19.6 million versus 20.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire : 8.4 million versus 8.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.4 million versus 8.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire : 12 million compared to the 11.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12 million compared to the 11.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tire units - Total : 40 million compared to the 40.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 40 million compared to the 40.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Americas : $2.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $2.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Net Sales- Asia Pacific : $501 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $463.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.

: $501 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $463.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%. Net Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $1.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Goodyear here>>>

Shares of Goodyear have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.