Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Goodyear Tire GT delivered a third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents but decreasing from earnings of 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated net revenues of $5,142 million, falling 3.2% on a year-over-year basis and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,155 million due to a weak commercial truck industry and lower other-tire related sales.



In the reported quarter, tire volume was 45.3 million units, down 2.8% from the year-ago period's levels.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $3,120 million, 5.6% lower than the prior-year period's levels and lagging our estimate of $3,116.3 million due to commercial weakness and lower sales in other-tire related businesses. The segment registered an operating income of $258 million, which decreased 15.7% from the year-ago period's figures. The operating margin was hit by lower volumes. The figure, however, surpassed our expectation of $181.3 million.



Revenues in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment were $1,374 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago period's levels, driven by an increase in revenue per tire of 10% and positive foreign currency translation. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $1,451.8 million. The operating income for the segment was $22 million in the quarter, declining 26.7% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of an operating income of $14.9 million.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment remained flat year over year at $648 million and surpassed our estimate of $604.9 million. The segment’s operating profit was $56 million, up 51.4% from the year-ago figure, owing to the price/mix benefits.

Financial Position

Selling, general & administrative expenses fell to $673 million from $696 million in the year-ago period.



Goodyear had cash and cash equivalents of $1,002 million as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $1,227 million on Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $8,067 million as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $7,267 million on Dec 31, 2022.



Capital expenditure in the quarter was $807 million, up from $765 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revised 2023 Outlook

For 2023, the company now anticipates raw material costs to decrease by $40 million compared with the prior estimate of a rise of $25 million.



Capital expenditures are expected to be $1.05 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1 billion.



The estimates for interest expenses and depreciation and amortization remained unchanged at $540 million and $1 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Toyota Motor TM and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 29.7%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.5% and 55.9%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 16 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.