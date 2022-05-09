Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Goodyear Tire GT reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. Higher-than anticipated revenues and operating income across the Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Americas segments, respectively, buoyed the results. The bottom line decreased 14% from the year-ago figure of 43 cents.



The company registered net revenues of $4,908 million, surging 39.8% on a year-over-year basis, led by higher volume, favorable pricing, increased sales from other tire-related businesses and synergies from the Cooper Tire buyout. GT recorded the highest first-quarter revenues in 10 years, riding on robust selling prices. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,893.2 million.



In the reported quarter, tire volume was 45 million units, up 29% from the year-ago period. Replacement tire shipments increased 35%, benefiting from the buyout of Cooper Tire. Original equipment unit volume also increased 9% year over year, reflecting market share gains.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $2,915 million, 63.1% higher than the prior-year period’s figure but missing the consensus metric of $2,952 million. The segment registered an operating income of $216 million, surging 89.5% and exceeding the consensus mark of $107 million. Improvements in price/mix and the Cooper Tire merger aided the upswing in operating margins.



Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1,426 million, rising 16% from the year-ago period. The figure also beat the consensus mark of $1,244 million. The segment’s operating profit came in at $59 million in the quarter, a decline of around 20.3% due to cost inflation of raw materials, wages, benefits, transportation and energy and unfavorable foreign exchange. The figure also lagged the consensus mark of $78 million.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment increased 15% year over year to $567 million but missed the consensus mark of $604 million. The segment’s operating profit income was $28 million, down 26.3% from $38 million, owing to high raw material costs.

Financial Position

Goodyear had cash and cash equivalents of $1,053 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $1,088 million on Dec 31, 2021. As of the first quarter of 2022, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,450 million, up from $6,648 million on Dec 31, 2021. Capital expenditure in the quarter was $276 million, up from $185 million in the year-ago quarter.

