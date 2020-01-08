Goodyear (GT) Launches AndGo & Goodyear Ventures at CES 2020

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT recently launched AndGo and Goodyear Ventures at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While the new capital venture fund — Goodyear Ventures — intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade with a targeted investment of $100 million, AndGo is designed to be a seamless vehicle servicing platform that integrates predictive software with a trusted service network.

AndGo will provide complete vehicle readiness to help fleets of consumers boost their performance. It will also activate Goodyear's vast service network for convenient scheduling needs, in order to reduce downtime through service monitoring.

It is aimed at creating new standards for mobility via cooperation with fleets. Fleets engaging AndGo are expected to gain from continued care through routine inspection and tire monitoring. Moreover, AndGo is anticipated to remove the supposition in fleet management, enabling fleets to concentrate on their end customers.

Meanwhile, Goodyear Ventures is devised to focus on eight areas, namely electric and autonomous technologies, connected mobility solutions, next-generation public and aviation mobility, future transportation infrastructure, future maintenance and operations, emerging technologies and new tire materials. It will focus primarily on partnering and investing in start-ups with a shared vision of sustainable, secure and new mobility experiences.

These apart, the company’s restructuring programs in the United States and Germany are well on track, which are expected to boost its prospects, in turn, fortifying Goodyear’s competitiveness. Notably, the restructuring in Germany is expected to drive its earnings by $60-$70 million on completion, with the full benefit expected by 2022.

