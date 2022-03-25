Goodyear (GT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goodyear (GT) closed at $14.06, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the tire maker had lost 7.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goodyear as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Goodyear to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.89 billion, up 39.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $20.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.66% and +17.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goodyear should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goodyear currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goodyear has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.28.

The Rubber - Tires industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

