Goodyear (GT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Goodyear (GT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.24, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the tire maker had lost 14.24% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Goodyear will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Goodyear is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.89 billion, up 39.37% from the year-ago period.

GT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $20.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.66% and +17.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goodyear. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% lower within the past month. Goodyear currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goodyear currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.59, which means Goodyear is trading at a discount to the group.

The Rubber - Tires industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

