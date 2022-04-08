Goodyear (GT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Goodyear (GT) closed the most recent trading day at $12.83, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the tire maker had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goodyear as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 27.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.89 billion, up 39.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $20.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.66% and +17.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goodyear should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goodyear is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Goodyear is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.95, so we one might conclude that Goodyear is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Rubber - Tires industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.