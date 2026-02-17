Goodyear Delivers $105 Million Q4 Profit as Investor Boosts Stake to $15 Million

Key Points

LM Asset Management increased its Goodyear stake by 1,170,000 shares; the estimated transaction value was $9.22 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose $10.90 million, reflecting trading and stock price movement.

The trade represented a 7.29% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

The fund held 1,680,000 shares worth $14.72 million at quarter's end.

10 stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber ›

On February 13, 2026, LM Asset Management, Inc. disclosed a buy of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares in its SEC filing, with an estimated trade value of $9.22 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, LM Asset Management, Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,170,000 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025, was $9.22 million. The fund’s Goodyear stake finished the quarter at 1,680,000 shares, with the value rising by $10.90 million from the prior period.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising Goodyear to 11.64% of LM Asset Management, Inc.'s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: VET: $31,433,746 (25% of AUM) NYSE: LUMN: $29.04 million (23.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GTE: $15.65 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GT: $14.72 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TSAT: $9.52 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Goodyear shares were priced at $9.44, up 15.5% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 3.75 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.28 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.72 billion) Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $9.44 One-year price change 15.5%

Company snapshot

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company produces and sells a broad range of tires for automobiles, trucks, aircraft, motorcycles, and industrial equipment, alongside retreading services and related automotive products.

The firm operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service, generating revenue from tire sales, retreading, and maintenance services.

It serves a global customer base including independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and commercial fleet operators.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading global tire manufacturer with significant scale, operating retail outlets and serving customers worldwide. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of brands and a vertically integrated model to capture value across the tire supply chain. Goodyear's established presence and broad distribution network provide a competitive edge in the automotive parts industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Turnarounds are rarely linear, but when operating income hits a seven-year high, investors might want to take notice. Goodyear’s fourth quarter tells a more nuanced story than the headline annual loss suggests. Net sales were $4.9 billion, essentially flat year over year, yet segment operating income rose 9% to $416 million, pushing margin to 8.5%. The Goodyear Forward program delivered $192 million in quarterly benefits and $1.25 billion cumulatively, while divestitures generated $2.3 billion in proceeds largely used to reduce debt.



Full-year numbers look messy because of non-cash charges, including a $1.5 billion deferred tax valuation allowance and a $674 million goodwill impairment, but adjusted net income for 2025 still came in at $136 million, or $0.47 per share.



This portfolio already leans heavily into cyclical names like Vermilion and Lumen, so adding Goodyear deepens that theme. Long-term investors should watch free cash flow consistency and whether the operating margin can hold above 8% without one-time benefits. If Goodyear Forward continues to translate into structural cost savings, today’s valuation could look less like a trap and more like leverage to an industrial rebound

Should you buy stock in Goodyear Tire & Rubber right now?

Before you buy stock in Goodyear Tire & Rubber, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.