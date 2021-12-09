GoodWorks Spotlight: Chelsea Brown on Aligning Opportunities that Matter to Employees

At Nasdaq, we engage, support and empower our communities. We give back by exercising our corporate expertise and investing our time and talent in communities where we live to make a meaningful difference. Together, our employees and contractors foster a culture of corporate responsibility in their work and their communities.

We spoke with Chelsea Brown, Corporate Purpose Specialist for Nasdaq’s Corporate Responsibility, to discuss what our GoodWorks program is and the importance of aligning volunteer opportunities with the interests of employees.

How would you explain what GoodWorks is?

The GoodWorks program supports our employees’ causes and initiatives that matter most to them. Through their time, talent, and treasure, employees are encouraged to support communities through volunteerism and giving. GoodWorks helps to embed Purpose in employees’ day-to-day lives by providing resources to give back and connect with the communities where we live and work.

Can you talk to us about some of the work you are doing with GoodWorks, and how others can get involved in GoodWorks?

Currently, GoodWorks is working to provide an all-encompassing experience for employees. Nasdaq employees are enacting change globally in their communities and beyond—and we want to make sure employees utilize Nasdaq GoodWorks to support. Anyone at Nasdaq can be involved in GoodWorks—and we encourage it! Nasdaq GoodWorks provides a framework for finding, creating, and leading volunteer projects. Employees can use the portal to submit charitable donations for company matching, track their existing contributions, and develop and market volunteer events.

What are your goals for GoodWorks?

GoodWorks aims to strengthen employees’ training, resources, and opportunities to align volunteerism and give efforts with Nasdaq’s Purpose. We hope to work cohesively with our employee networks and other Nasdaq groups to amplify the interests of our communities: locally, regionally, and globally.

What is your advice for people or companies trying to engage in volunteer opportunities, especially in a virtual environment?

GoodWorks is here to help! Volunteerism can be overwhelming, and some activities that present challenges in-person may be a better fit for a virtual environment. We encourage people to know the interests of their group, network, or office—and align opportunities that matter to employees. We also want employees to feel empowered to create volunteer events that best align with their community. GoodWorks is here to support and help move those initiatives forward.

