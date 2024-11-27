Goodtech ASA Welcomes New CFO Anders Engelsen

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Goodtech ASA appoints Anders Engelsen as the new CFO, bringing extensive experience from roles in finance, strategy, and corporate development. Engelsen, who will start in Q1/2025, is expected to continue the company’s growth journey following Øyvind Osjord’s departure for new challenges. CEO Margrethe Hauge expressed confidence in Engelsen’s background to lead Goodtech into its next phase.

For further insights into DE:6FO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.