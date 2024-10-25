News & Insights

Goodtech ASA Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Goodtech ASA Class A reported a 1% increase in net revenue after external costs and a 5% growth in order backlog for Q3 2024, despite facing challenges in Sweden and lower staff utilization. The company maintained a strong capital structure with a 53% equity ratio and 106 MNOK in cash reserves, while investing in service and aftermarket growth. CEO Margrethe Hauge remains optimistic about future projects and strong market demand.

