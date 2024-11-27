Goodtech ASA Board Member Increases Stake

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Board member Åge Westbø of Goodtech ASA has increased his stake in the company to 9.72% by purchasing 20,000 additional shares through his company Westhawk AS. This move reflects a significant vote of confidence from an insider, likely to catch the interest of investors following Goodtech’s stock performance.

