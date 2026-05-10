GoodRx vs. Hims & Hers Health: Stagnation vs. Growth in Revenue

Key Points

Hims & Hers Health currently leads the revenue comparison against GoodRx, displaying continuous upward momentum across recent reporting periods.

GoodRx has experienced a relatively flat quarter-over-quarter revenue pattern throughout the observed period, whereas Hims & Hers Health has shown consistent, sequential growth.

Investors should watch whether the widening revenue gap between the two companies continues to expand or begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

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GoodRx: Flat Revenue Trends

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) primarily generates revenue by offering a price comparison tool that helps consumers find geographically relevant pricing and access negotiated discounts on prescription drugs across the United States.

While expanding its offerings to include new weight-loss medications and navigating a rejected privacy settlement in federal court, it reported about 21% EBIT margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Hims & Hers Health: Sequential Revenue Growth

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) earns its revenue by operating a telehealth network that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, providing medical consultations and ongoing prescription medication subscriptions directly to customers.

It shifted its strategy to collaborate with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer and faced several shareholder investigations, while generating approximately 72% gross margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and it serves as a straightforward indicator of overall consumer demand that helps investors evaluate whether a business is successfully attracting and retaining users.

Quarterly Revenue for GoodRx and Hims & Hers Health

Quarter (Period End) GoodRx Revenue Hims & Hers Health Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $197.9 million $278.2 million Q2 2024 (June 2024) $200.6 million $315.6 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $195.3 million $401.6 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $198.6 million $481.1 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $203.0 million $586.0 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $203.1 million $544.8 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $196.0 million $599.0 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $194.8 million $617.8 million

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

The top-line stagnation that has been frustrating GoodRX investors did not improve during the first three months of 2026. On May 6, the medication savings platform reported first-quarter sales that declined by 4.4% year over year to $194 million.

Revenue dropped, but GoodRx’s pharma direct business is encouraging investors. The stock rose more than 10% following its first-quarter report. Shareholders seem pleased with an 82% year-to-year gain for the company’s Pharma Direct business. At $52 million, the Pharma Direct business is responsible for about 27% of total revenue.

With the average annual cost for a family health plan reaching $27,000 in 2026, fewer Americans have access to a primary care physician. The rising cost of traditional access to prescription drugs has been a strong tailwind for Hims & Hers Health’s alternative platform.

His & Hers will announce first-quarter results on May 11, 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported 13% year over year subscriber growth. With fourth-quarter revenue that surged 59% year over year, it’s clearly outperforming GoodRx.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends GoodRx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.