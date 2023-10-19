GoodRx to offer Sanofi's insulin injection for only $35

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GoodRx GDRX.O said on Thursday it has collaborated with Sanofi SASY.PA to offer the drugmaker's most-prescribed insulin injection Lantus for only $35 through its digital marketplace in the U.S.

All Americans, regardless of insurance status, on prescriptions can buy a 30-day supply of the diabetes drug at a much lower price using a coupon on the company's digital healthcare platform, GoodRx said.

This collaboration comes after Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO , Eli Lilly LLY.N and Sanofi pledged in March to lower the list prices of many of their insulin products by 70%-78% later in the year or in 2024.

The price cuts will allow Sanofi along with rival Novo and Lilly, which together control about 90% of the U.S. insulin market, to avoid paying heavy rebates to the U.S. government Medicaid program next year.

Americans with insurance typically pay a fraction of the list prices for prescription drugs, but uninsured people sometimes have to pay the full price, forcing some to ration or skip taking their medicine.

About 8.4 million of the 37 million people with diabetes in the U.S. use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

