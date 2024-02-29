News & Insights

GoodRx Shares Rise On Improved Revenue, Outlook

February 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) are rising more than 16 percent Thursday morning after reporting improved revenue for the fourth quarter, that surpassed the estimates. Revenue outlook for the first-quarter, as well as full-year came in better than estimates.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 7 percent to $196.6 million from $184.1 million last year, primarily driven by an 8% increase in monthly active consumers. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting revenue of $195.83 million.

For the first quarter, GoodRx sees revenue in the range of $195 million-$198 million above the consensus estimate of $192.91 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected nearly $800 million. The Street view was for $790.53 million.

GDRX, currently at $7.58, has traded in the range of $4.14 - $9.37 in the last 1 year.

