GoodRx shares jump 40% in New York debut after over $1 bln IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX.O surged 40% in their debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, after the online prescription drug platform raised $1.14 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

The stock opened at $46 per share, compared to the IPO price of $33 per share.

