GoodRx shares jump 40% in New York debut after over $1 bln IPO
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX.O surged 40% in their debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, after the online prescription drug platform raised $1.14 billion in its upsized initial public offering.
The stock opened at $46 per share, compared to the IPO price of $33 per share.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGDRX
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban