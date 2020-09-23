GoodRx shares jump 40% in New York debut after over $1 bln IPO

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX.O surged 40% in their debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, after the online prescription drug platform raised $1.14 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

The stock opened at $46 per share, compared to the IPO price of $33 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.