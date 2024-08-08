GoodRx Reports Better Q2 Revenue; Updates Annual Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), a digital healthcare platform, Thursday reported net income of 6.69 million or $0.02 per share for the second quarter, significantly lower than 58.79 million or $0.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to an income tax benefit of $46.72 million in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $32.37 million or $0.08 per share, up from $28.39 million or $0.07 per share a year ago.

Operating income increased to $19.88 million from $18.31 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $200.61 million from $189.68 million in the previous year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $200.44 million. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $193 million - $197 million. The consensus estimate stands at $202.37 million.

For the full year, GoodRx now expects revenue to be at the low end of its previous outlook of $800 million - $810 million. The Street is looking for revenue of $806.38 million.

