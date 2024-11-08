GoodRx price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill lowered the firm’s price target on GoodRx (GDRX) to $8 from $9 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GDRX:
- GoodRx Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- GoodRx reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 9c
- GoodRx sees Q4 revenue ~$200M, consensus $206.25M
- GoodRx sees FY24 revenue ~$794M, consensus $800.8M
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.