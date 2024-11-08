GoodRx price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill lowered the firm’s price target on GoodRx (GDRX) to $8 from $9 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report.

