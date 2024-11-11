GoodRx price target lowered to $6 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on GoodRx (GDRX) to $6 from $10 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The shares were down 18% as continued retail pharmacy headwinds drove lowered fiscal 2024 revenue guidance and a soft preliminary 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while disappointing, management’s tone suggested some conservatism in the outlook, especially around Man Sol.
