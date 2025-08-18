GoodRx, Novo Nordisk Partner To Offer Ozempic And Wegovy For $499 Per Month

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), a platform for medication savings in the U.S., Monday said it has partnered with Novo Nordisk to offer diabetes medicine Ozempic and obesity treatment Wegovy for $499 per month to self-paying customers.

"By partnering with Novo Nordisk, we're taking a significant step forward in making these innovative brand-name treatments more accessible for millions of people who need them," said Wendy Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx.

"This initiative enables us to meet GoodRx patients where they are with our authentic GLP-1 medicines in addition to supporting the launch of the new Ozempic self-pay offer for type 2 diabetes patients at an unprecedented price," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.