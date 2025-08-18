Markets
GDRX

GoodRx, Novo Nordisk Partner To Offer Ozempic And Wegovy For $499 Per Month

August 18, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), a platform for medication savings in the U.S., Monday said it has partnered with Novo Nordisk to offer diabetes medicine Ozempic and obesity treatment Wegovy for $499 per month to self-paying customers.

"By partnering with Novo Nordisk, we're taking a significant step forward in making these innovative brand-name treatments more accessible for millions of people who need them," said Wendy Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx.

"This initiative enables us to meet GoodRx patients where they are with our authentic GLP-1 medicines in addition to supporting the launch of the new Ozempic self-pay offer for type 2 diabetes patients at an unprecedented price," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GDRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.