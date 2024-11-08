GoodRx management to meet virtually with KeyBanc

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 14 hosted by KeyBanc.
- GoodRx price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Deutsche Bank
- GoodRx Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- GoodRx reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 9c
- GoodRx sees Q4 revenue ~$200M, consensus $206.25M
- GoodRx sees FY24 revenue ~$794M, consensus $800.8M
