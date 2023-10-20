GoodRx Is Offering $35 Insulin Coupons — And You Don't Need Insurance

Telehealth platform GoodRx has become the latest company to offer people with diabetes access to insulin for $35 per month— regardless of whether they have insurance.

GoodRx said in a statement that it is working with Sanofi to offer U.S. insulin patients a coupon for to a 30-day supply of Lantus , an insulin glargine injection and Sanofi's most widely prescribed insulin in the U.S. The coupon can be used at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, GoodRx said.

“Efforts to make insulin more accessible have been at the forefront of the news for months, and a critical piece of delivering on this promise is making it as simple as possible for patients to get the lower price right at their regular pharmacy counter,” Dorothy Gemmell, GoodRx chief commercial officer.

To get the coupon, visit GoodRx.com/Lantus . The coupon can be redeemed at any pharmacy that accepts GoodRx, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, the company said.

Others offering $35 insulin coupons

Other companies that have begun offering $35 insulin products this year include Hy-Vee, which launched a program earlier this month that allows insulin patients to use manufacturer-sponsored savings cards to save on hundreds of insulin products. This includes a 28-day supply of insulin for as low as $35 per month.

In August, Amazon Pharmacy said it would start automatically applying manufacturer-sponsored coupons on more than 15 of the most prescribed insulin and diabetes care brand-name products to eligible customers for prices starting at just $35.

The number of Americans living with diabetes is increasing annually. Today about 37.3 million — or about 11.3% — of the population has diabetes, and roughly 8.4 million of them use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Medication affordability has long been a problem in the U.S. More than a third of Americans have had to go without various medications due to cost, numerous studies show. But there are ways to save on some prescription medication costs. These include enrolling in patient assistance programs, or opting for a 90-day medication supply instead of a one-month supply.

