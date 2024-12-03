News & Insights

GoodRx initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho

December 03, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage of GoodRx (GDRX) with a Neutral rating and $5 price target Following an “upbeat analyst meeting” in May that included 6%-12% revenue compound annual growth rate guidance for 2024-2026, store closures announced this year by several large retail drug chains now negatively impact GoodRx’s second half of 2024 and 2025 outlook, says the analyst, who believes this has already put 2026 guidance “in jeopardy.”

