GoodRx Holdings Swings To Q1 Profit

May 07, 2025 — 05:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Wednesday reported first-quarter net earnings of $11.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the same period last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $203.0 million, up from $197.9 million in the same period last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $810 million to $840 million.

