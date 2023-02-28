GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX):

Earnings: -$1.97 million in Q4 vs. -$39.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $184.1 million in Q4 vs. $213.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $181-183 mln

