GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX):

Earnings: $12.3 million in Q1 vs. $1.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.3 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $203.3 million in Q1 vs. $160.4 million in the same period last year.

