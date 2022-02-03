GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $27.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% loss over the past four weeks.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. recorded a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, which is set to release on Feb 28, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the company’s fourth quarter earnings and revenues suggest strong year over year growth. Meanwhile, the full-year earnings estimate of 35 cents per share indicates a 2.9% improvement from the 2020 figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is pinned at 748.9 million, suggesting 36% rise from 2020 figure.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $217.6 million, up 41.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GoodRx Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.