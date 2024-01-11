GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Surges 13.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) shares rallied 13.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

GoodRx scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the company’s announcement of preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2023. The company’s fourth quarter revenues are expected to be within $195 million-$197 million, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.6 million. For the full year 2023, revenues are anticipated to be between $749 million-$751 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate remains at $748.4 million.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $189.58 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GoodRx Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. NovoCure (NVCR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.9% lower at $14.02. NVCR has returned 19.5% in the past month.

For NovoCure , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.53. This represents a change of -47.2% from what the company reported a year ago. NovoCure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.