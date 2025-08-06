GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.84 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $6.69 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.90 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $203.07 million from $200.61 million last year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.84 Mln. vs. $6.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $203.07 Mln vs. $200.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.