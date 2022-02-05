GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 20.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A (GDRX) shares closed this week 20.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 19.0% year-to-date, down 48.8% over the past 12 months, and down 47.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.5%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $28.14 and as low as $22.07 this week.

Shares closed 55.6% below its 52-week high and 25.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 15.9% higher than the 10-day average and 26.9% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 0.8% higher than its 5-day moving average, 3.8% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 27.5% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 514.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -853.5%

